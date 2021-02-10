Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,279 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $79,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 489,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

