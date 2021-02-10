Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $266.00. 30,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average is $237.85. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $267.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

