Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

