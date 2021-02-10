Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.09. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,147. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $376.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day moving average of $327.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

