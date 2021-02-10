Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 19.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $377.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.00. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $376.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

