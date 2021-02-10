Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $377.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $376.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.