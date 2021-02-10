Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after buying an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $19,939,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $91.95. 6,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

