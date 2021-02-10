Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.00

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $184.73, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

