Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.33

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.33 and last traded at $228.33, with a volume of 642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

