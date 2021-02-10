Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $221.09. 33,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $220.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

