Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. 108,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,430. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

