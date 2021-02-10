Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,769 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

