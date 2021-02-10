Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.15. 148,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average of $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

