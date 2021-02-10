Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $358.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.74 and its 200-day moving average is $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

