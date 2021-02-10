Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

VOO stock opened at $358.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

