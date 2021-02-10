Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.00. 119,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

