Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $206.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

