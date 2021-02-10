Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $206.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

