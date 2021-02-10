Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.50

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $124.33, with a volume of 22353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.98.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,244.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,216,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.