Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Varex Imaging worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $897.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

