Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s share price traded up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. 1,226,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 696,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

