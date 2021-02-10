Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.37

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 3385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

