Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

