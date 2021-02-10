Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $316.96

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $316.96 and last traded at $315.70, with a volume of 12098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

