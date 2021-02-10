Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0547

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $70,186.60 and approximately $83,757.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,627.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.72 or 0.03862419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00403017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.01124522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.00476885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00390592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00024648 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,991 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

