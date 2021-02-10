Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.81

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 22115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

