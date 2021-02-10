Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Verasity has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $762,677.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089886 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00188288 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00020505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.