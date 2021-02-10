VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.45. VerifyMe shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 15,814 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 154.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

