Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.32

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 5329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $66,006,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $6,125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

