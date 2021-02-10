Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

