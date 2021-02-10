Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $396,453.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.28 or 0.03874801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00404859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.01120161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00476396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00388411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00257820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,675,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

