Vertical Research Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Hold

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. 140166 boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

SAVE traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 6,224,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

