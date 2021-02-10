Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.51

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 77987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

