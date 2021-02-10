Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,058 call options.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 10,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.