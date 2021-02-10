Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 0.3%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.66. 57,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 33,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,078,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

