Viacoin Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00400765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,326 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

