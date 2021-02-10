VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 89,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,177. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

