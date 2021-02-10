Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 265,326 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $40,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

