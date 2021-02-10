Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 525,654 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.11% of Atkore International Group worth $41,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.