Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Evergy worth $37,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

EVRG opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.