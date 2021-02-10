Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 73,234 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Wolverine World Wide worth $35,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

WWW stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

