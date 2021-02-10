Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

