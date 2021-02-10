Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.20% of Cohu worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,964 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

