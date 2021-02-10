Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.66 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $36,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

