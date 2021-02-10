Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.54 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -243.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

