Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dover worth $38,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

