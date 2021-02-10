Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.75 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of NCR worth $38,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,079,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

