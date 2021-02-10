Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.33 Million Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $40,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $787,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

