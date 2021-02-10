Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.38 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Ally Financial worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

