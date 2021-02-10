Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.48 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,799. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

